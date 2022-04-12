Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Looks like another winner !

80s Wednesday, late storms Thursday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a few morning sprinkles this morning, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 70s and 80s the next few days. Our next chance for widespread rain comes later Thursday as a cold front advances across the region. Easter weekend looks pleasant, with a chance of an isolated shower later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, late showers &storms, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Easter: Clouds & sun, isolated shower, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low low 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Capt. James T. Bellew
New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine trials underway for children 5 and under

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Some Showers, Few Storms Thursday
nbc29 weather at noon
Clouds, sun, breezy and warm
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Feeling like summer !