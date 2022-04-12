Looks like another winner !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a few morning sprinkles this morning, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 70s and 80s the next few days. Our next chance for widespread rain comes later Thursday as a cold front advances across the region. Easter weekend looks pleasant, with a chance of an isolated shower later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, late showers &storms, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Easter: Clouds & sun, isolated shower, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low low 40s

