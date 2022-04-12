Looks like another winner !
80s Wednesday, late storms Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a few morning sprinkles this morning, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 70s and 80s the next few days. Our next chance for widespread rain comes later Thursday as a cold front advances across the region. Easter weekend looks pleasant, with a chance of an isolated shower later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Increasing clouds, late showers &storms, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Easter: Clouds & sun, isolated shower, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low low 40s
