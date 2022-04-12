Advertise With Us
Friends of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrate her confirmation

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court and will be sworn in this summer.

During her law school days, she roomed with Kimberly Robinson, who is now a UVA law professor. She is also a former classmate of another UVA law professor, David Law.

They both say she is very dedicated to practicing in an honest and fair way.

“I think that’s really going to guide her to be a justice for all people,” Robinson said.

“I think you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who has a negative impression of her from law school,” Law said.

