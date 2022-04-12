$1.8 million in grant funding will support affordable housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Close to $2 million in grants is headed into the greater Charlottesville area to help increase affordable housing.

The funds are coming to the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to build more than 100 new affordable homes in Charlottesville and five surrounding counties.

“We believe here at the PDC that housing is a regional issue that crosses political boundaries,” Executive Director Christine Jacobs said Monday, April 11. “It was important to us that there were units developed in all six of our jurisdictions and not focused solely in our urban center.”

“Habitat for Humanity is going to be getting $640,000 to develop 32 affordable homeownership units in all six of localities in the planning district,” Planner Ian S. Baxter said.

Baxter says $660,000 will be used to develop 48 new affordable rental homes in the city, and $500,000 is going to Albemarle County for 80 permanent supportive housing units.

There is a formula to qualify: “Basically, we’re looking at a range between about 40% and 80% AMI [average median income] for all of the projects combined,” Baxter said.

In Charlottesville, that would be just under $80,000 for a family of four. The percentage of that - to be eligible - depends on the specific project. Most are looking for household incomes of about half that amount.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.