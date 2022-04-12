Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

$1.8 million in grant funding will support affordable housing

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Close to $2 million in grants is headed into the greater Charlottesville area to help increase affordable housing.

The funds are coming to the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to build more than 100 new affordable homes in Charlottesville and five surrounding counties.

“We believe here at the PDC that housing is a regional issue that crosses political boundaries,” Executive Director Christine Jacobs said Monday, April 11. “It was important to us that there were units developed in all six of our jurisdictions and not focused solely in our urban center.”

“Habitat for Humanity is going to be getting $640,000 to develop 32 affordable homeownership units in all six of localities in the planning district,” Planner Ian S. Baxter said.

Baxter says $660,000 will be used to develop 48 new affordable rental homes in the city, and $500,000 is going to Albemarle County for 80 permanent supportive housing units.

There is a formula to qualify: “Basically, we’re looking at a range between about 40% and 80% AMI [average median income] for all of the projects combined,” Baxter said.

In Charlottesville, that would be just under $80,000 for a family of four. The percentage of that - to be eligible - depends on the specific project. Most are looking for household incomes of about half that amount.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Capt. James T. Bellew
New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine trials underway for children 5 and under

Latest News

(FILE)
Del. Hudson and Sen. Deeds voice concern over HB-297 veto
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining
Olivia Trager drawing on the Freedom of Speech Wall in Charlottesville
Charlottesville organizations coming together to fight child abuse
Founder's Day at Monticello
Monticello celebrates Founder’s Day
City Hall (FILE)
Councilors returning to in-person meeting at City Hall April 18