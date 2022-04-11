Advertise With Us
Work begins on Route 250

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Work to prevent rockslides is now underway on route 250 near Afton.

Monday, April 11 flaggers were directing one way traffic but by Tuesday VDOT says the two lanes will be back open. A concrete barrier will be up so workers can start installing a protective mesh on the mountainside.

“They basically drill down into the rock with bolts and then this mesh goes over it and it will stay that way. It protects the mountainside from caving in on the roadway below,” Sharon Ketcham with VDOT said.

Installing the mesh over the rock is expected to take about a month.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

