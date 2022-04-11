Warmer Temperatures This Week. Few April Showers/Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer temperatures this week, with a few April showers and storms. Clouds increase tonight, with a few spotty showers, mainly during the morning hours of Tuesday, Otherwise, clouds and sun with highs back in the 70s. Wednesday many locations topping out in the low 80s, the warmest day of the week. A stray storm is possible during the afternoon. An approaching cold front will move across the region on Thursday to trigger a few showers and storms. Currently, not expecting severe storms. Drier and turning more seasonable Friday into the Easter weekend. Some showers are possible Easter Sunday into early next week, along with cooler temperatures.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Lows low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Spotty AM showers, clouds and sun, warm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, breezy. Stray PM Storm possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm, few showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Easter Sunday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance of showers. Highs low 60s.

