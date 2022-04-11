Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Cavaliers hope to bounce back following road losses at Miami

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Baseball Team is looking to get back in the win column Tuesday, April 12, following three straight loses at Miami.

Even after being swept, the Cavaliers are still 26-6 on the season.

Head Coach Brian O’Connor says every team is going to go through rough patches. He wants his guys to get back to playing their style of ball.

“What you have to do as a team, as the players, as the leader of the team is evaluate and learn from it and get better,” he said Monday, April 11.

Next up for the Cavaliers is Old Dominion University.

