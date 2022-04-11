Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -What a day ! High pressure is delivering sunshine and 70s today. A warm front will head our way tomorrow. Clouds will increase tonight, with a couple of morning showers Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with a better chance for widespread rain and storms later Thursday, as a cold front moves through. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Morning showers, mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Easter: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

