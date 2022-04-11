Advertise With Us
Phase Two of the Rio Road Corridor Plan is underway

Rio Road Corridor
Rio Road Corridor(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Center at Belvedere hosted a coffee and conversation on phase two of the Rio Road Corridor Plan Monday, April 11.

The goal is to make the corridor more accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists, as well make it easier to get to the John Warner Parkway Trail.

“Phase two is managing that traffic and growth and the development that’s occurring in the area, make sure that it flows in a safe manner, and give pedestrians an opportunity to get out of their car and to walk to the amenities and features and their neighbors,” Albemarle County Development Process Manager David Benish said.

The next step is for the Planning Commission to review the corridor plan at the end of April, and then tentatively for it to go to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors in June.

