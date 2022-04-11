High school seniors awarded scholarships through Emily Couric Leadership Forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High school seniors from across Charlottesville and Albemarle County are being recognized for their excellence in leadership.

“Every single person has done such incredible things in the community and beyond and I think it’s nice to meet these people who I know I’ll be friends with for a long time,” Albemarle High School student Katharina Ravichandran said Monday, April 11.

Katharina is known as a gifted math student in her school. She’s being awarded $38,000 for starting the nonprofit Students Working Against Hunger to enlist students across the region in food drives and restaurant food recovery.

“Young girls or women interested in STEM, clearly there’s opportunities for people to support you,” Katharina said.

Charlottesville High School student Kaymin Hester is receiving the top Emily Couric Leadership Scholarship of $50,000.

“I have known about the scholarship since I was a freshman,” Kaymin said. “I had very lofty goals and I spent the next few years working hard to try and qualify for not just this scholarship, but get into colleges and things like that.”

Charlottesville native and venture capitalist, Sonja Hoel Perkins, is using her experience to guide the next generation.

“It’s wonderful to be back home in Charlottesville. It’s wonderful that the Emily Couric Forum has done such an amazing job choosing women and finding the next leaders,” Hoel Perkins said.

