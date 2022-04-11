Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Here’s how the 5th and 7th District Congressional races will work

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s 5th and 7th Districts are getting ready for elections.

In the commonwealth, political parties make the choice whether or not to pick a candidate for Election Day through a primary or a convention.

There will be a Republican Convention for the 5th District between incumbent Bob Good and challenger Dan Moy on May 21.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidates are set to face off in a June primary. There are currently three who have said they want the party’s nomination: Andy Parker, Josh Throneburg, and Warren McLellan.

The deadline for election chairs to notify the Board of Elections on who has qualified is Tuesday, April 12.

7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger will be seeking reelection. She already has a long list of GOP challengers: Seven of them are listed as “qualified” and one as “in process.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

