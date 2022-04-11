Cold start, warm finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a frosty start, temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s. We are tracking a warm front that will bring a chance for morning showers Tuesday. Temperatures will soar into the 80s Wednesday, with showers and a storm chance Thursday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Morning showers, mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Easter: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

