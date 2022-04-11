Charlottesville Quilters Guild hosts Quilt Show XVII

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville area quilters guild hosted their biennial quilt show this weekend. The show featured more than 180 quilts of all different sizes.

Visitors were able to attend free demos by guild members to learn new quilting skills. They could also vote for their favorite quilts which were announced Sunday, April 10.

“One of the things I really hope that they will take away is the fact that quilting is not probably what your grandmother made in terms of quilting, quilting today is about color and creativity and expressing yourself with the use of fiber,” Lisa Boone with the Charlottesville Quilters Guild said.

The original fair was supposed to take place earlier, but was rescheduled to the weekend of April 9 and 10 due to COVID-19.

“We like to exhibit all the wonderful talent that we have here in the guild and explain some of the things that we do as a guild to showcase what we do. After two years, we usually do it every two years, but having to postpone or was something we felt was really important to do for the third year. So it’s we’ve got three years worth of quilts to share with everybody,” Boone said.

