Charlottesville cutting off unpaid utilities starting April 11

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If your utility bills haven’t been paid in Charlottesville, there’s a chance they’ll get cut off starting April 11.

The city is urging anyone who is behind on payments to call the utility billing office to set up a payment plan. If you already have a payment plan, there is nothing else you need to do.

Finance Director Chris Cullinan says shutting off utilities is a last resort.

“It’s a decent sized number, it’s higher than normal,” Cullinan said. “We want to reach those folks to reach out to us at the earliest opportunity and we’ll find something that is affordable and sustainable for all parties.”

This applies to around 200 accounts, accounting for more than $370,000.

