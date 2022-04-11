CAT needs more drivers to increase reliability

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit is trying to recruit more drivers to make more routes available.

CAT currently operates 19 buses, versus 24 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re coming to the to the end of the rope with this. I mean, I don’t see how much worse it can get,” CAT Transit Operator Matthew Ray said Monday, April 11.

Ray says he has been driving for CAT for the past eight years.

“Five years ago, when we were pulling buses off and we were having our issues, wasn’t as bad as it is now,” he said. “We’ve had three trolleys instead of two, we’ve had four B, eight B, those routes aren’t run. I mean, we don’t have the staff or the buses to run any of that.”

Ray worries the city will ask for more buses.

“I just don’t see us being able to go back to that,” he said.

CAT says it has seen ridership increase over the past three months through the new automimic passenger counters.

A spokesperson says Charlottesville approved a 6% mid-year pay adjustment so that 12 of its operators will make $20 or more an hour. He says they are still looking for drivers to improve reliability and functionality of the service.

“We need to get paid. That means that you have to increase pay, you have to increase benefits. This is one of the reasons why I’ve been so strong with the with the union,” Ray said.

A hiring event is scheduled for May 14 at Charlottesville High School from 10-2. Participants will be able to test and drive the school bus upon verification of a valid license and can apply for the open positions.

