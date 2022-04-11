BRHD: 76% of population has at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District says the lowest COVID-19 vaccine percentages have been in rural areas throughout the pandemic, but that’s beginning to change.

“I think the good news is that people in the rural areas are really beginning to accept the vaccine as a strong way of protecting themselves,” BRHD Health Director Doctor Denise Bonds said.

She says a change in office has led to a change in perception around the vaccine.

“Our new governor has been very pro-vaccine and I think that’s really helped people understand that this is a step that everyone can take to be safe,” Dr. Bonds said.

According to the BRHD vaccine dashboard, 76% of people have had at least one dose, 72% are fully vaccinated and 42% have received a third shot or booster.

“I think it’s just been a slow increase over time and I think it’s really people who were becoming more comfortable with vaccines, really understanding that this is a safe and effective way to get protection against COVID thinking,” Dr. Bonds said.

Even with case counts down, the health district isn’t lowering its effort to get more people vaccinated.

“We’re going to continue to do our outreach, particularly in our rural areas, and we’re also reaching out to populations that have been a little vaccine hesitant,” she said.

Dr. Bonds says the health district sets vaccination rate goals for each quarter, and so far they’ve hit everyone. Right now, they want to see 1% more people get vaccinated.

“We’ve gotten all the people that are really eager to get the vaccine and so now it’s really helping people feel comfortable, and that just takes a lot of time,” she said.

