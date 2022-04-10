Warming Trend Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a chilly start to the day, expect brisk sunshine this Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a little below average for this time in April. Near calm and clear overnight will allow for another patchy frost risk early Monday.

A quick warming trend for the new work and school week. Watching the progress of a warm front for Monday night. It may give the region a passing shower chance lingering into early Tuesday.

The most active weather through mid week will be across the Plains and Mississippi Valley. Another several day severe weather risk looks to set up. This system will head our way in weakening form Thursday.

It’s looking dry now for Good Friday and the first Fridays After Five in Charlottesville.

A weak weather system near by on Saturday will give the region a small rain risk at this time. Easter Sunday morning looks dry. The next best rain chance may not be until next Sunday night and Monday.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s for central Virginia. Mid 50s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs warming in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s. Passing shower chance in the overnight.

Tuesday: Early shower chance. Most areas will be dry. Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Warm with clouds and sun. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a shower and thunderstorm chance in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a small shower chance at this time. Keep checking back for updates. Highs in the 60s.

