Virginia softball falls 10-2 in series finale against No. 13 Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Duke scored seven runs with 2-outs in the 3rd inning, and the 13th ranked Blue Devils beat the Virginia softball team 10-2 in six innings on Sunday at Palmer Park.

The victory earned a three-game sweep for Duke.

The Blue Devils sent ten batters to the plate in the third inning.

UVA jumped out to the early lead, as Katie Goldberg drove home Tori Gilbert with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, but they were unable to rally.

Virginia (22-19, 8-7 ACC) is scheduled to begin a three-game series at 4th ranked Virginia Tech on Thursday.

