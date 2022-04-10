UVA Center for Politics helping create new documentary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Former NFL player Tiki Barber made a trip back to Charlottesville to help out an important cause.

The UVA Center for Politics is working with some Charlottesville activists to create a documentary on the Martinsville seven. A reception and fundraiser was held to help get the word out and make the film happen.

The documentary will highlight the treatment of Black men in America and advocate for change in the country as a whole, but also Virginia specifically.

Activist Tanesha Hudson with Legacy Productions is leaning on UVA’s resources to help make the film happen.

“I’m hoping people just take away the social and justices that have happened to people of color altogether,” Hudson said. “And yes, we see a lot of stories like this right. However, we’ve never really seen anything birth from Virginia. Normally what we see it has happened somewhere else, but we have our own stories right here.”

They are all still taking donations and hope to get the documentary started in the summer.

Hudson thanks Larry Sabato, The UVA Center for Politics, Legacy Productions and Sarad Davenport for getting the project to where it is right now.

