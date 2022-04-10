Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Center for Politics helping create new documentary

Sign of the cause
Sign of the cause(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Former NFL player Tiki Barber made a trip back to Charlottesville to help out an important cause.

The UVA Center for Politics is working with some Charlottesville activists to create a documentary on the Martinsville seven. A reception and fundraiser was held to help get the word out and make the film happen.

The documentary will highlight the treatment of Black men in America and advocate for change in the country as a whole, but also Virginia specifically.

Activist Tanesha Hudson with Legacy Productions is leaning on UVA’s resources to help make the film happen.

“I’m hoping people just take away the social and justices that have happened to people of color altogether,” Hudson said. “And yes, we see a lot of stories like this right. However, we’ve never really seen anything birth from Virginia. Normally what we see it has happened somewhere else, but we have our own stories right here.”

They are all still taking donations and hope to get the documentary started in the summer.

Hudson thanks Larry Sabato, The UVA Center for Politics, Legacy Productions and Sarad Davenport for getting the project to where it is right now.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Barn fire (Albemarle County)
Albemarle County barn fire under investigation
Capt. James T. Bellew
New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart

Latest News

Apartment in Fluvanna Co. where shots were fired early Saturday morning.
Fluvanna Co. Sheriff’s office responds to shots fired early Saturday morning
Fluvanna Co. Sheriff’s office responds to shots fired early Saturday morning
Fluvanna Co. Sheriff’s office responds to shots fired early Saturday morning
Central Virginia schools seeking more child nutrition workers before summer
Busking for Ukraine
Busking for Ukraine