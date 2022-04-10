No. 3 Virginia baseball falls 15-5 in series finale against No. 8 Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers committed three errors, and issued thirteen walks, and the third-ranked Virginia baseball team fell 15-5 against No. 8 Miami on Sunday in South Florida.

The Hurricanes earned the series sweep with the victory, and they are the first team to win a series against the Wahoos this season.

UVA jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but Miami blew the game open with five runs in the bottom of the 3rd, and six more in the 4th.

The Cavaliers used seven pitchers, as starter Jake Berry allowed five runs, on five hits, in 3.0 innings.

Chris Newell led the Virginia offense with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate, including his 8th home run of the season.

Virginia (26-6, 13-2 ACC) is scheduled to be back at home against Old Dominion on Tuesday at 6pm.

