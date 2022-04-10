Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

No. 3 Virginia baseball falls 15-5 in series finale against No. 8 Miami

UVA baseball coach Brian O'Connor
UVA baseball coach Brian O'Connor(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers committed three errors, and issued thirteen walks, and the third-ranked Virginia baseball team fell 15-5 against No. 8 Miami on Sunday in South Florida.

The Hurricanes earned the series sweep with the victory, and they are the first team to win a series against the Wahoos this season.

UVA jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but Miami blew the game open with five runs in the bottom of the 3rd, and six more in the 4th.

The Cavaliers used seven pitchers, as starter Jake Berry allowed five runs, on five hits, in 3.0 innings.

Chris Newell led the Virginia offense with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate, including his 8th home run of the season.

Virginia (26-6, 13-2 ACC) is scheduled to be back at home against Old Dominion on Tuesday at 6pm.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting
(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Capt. James T. Bellew
New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing more norovirus cases

Latest News

Sara Ziodato clinched the match with a victory at No. 6 singles for UVA
No. 14 UVA women’s tennis rallies to beat No. 3 NC State 4-3
Arizona Ritchie and Gabby Baylog
Virginia softball falls 10-2 in series finale against No. 13 Duke
Sam Brunelle during her senior season at William Monroe
“I’m coming HOME” - Samantha Brunelle joining UVA women’s basketball program
UVA defender Cole Kastner
Defense Dominates: No. 7 UVA men’s lax downs No. 16 North Carolina 11-4