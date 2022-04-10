Advertise With Us
Back On Track
No. 14 UVA women’s tennis rallies to beat No. 3 NC State 4-3

Sara Ziodato clinched the match with a victory at No. 6 singles for UVA
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 14th ranked UVA women’s tennis team rallied to beat No. 3 NC State 4-3 in its regular season home finale on Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility.

The Wolfpack won the doubles point, but the ‘Hoos won four of the six singles matches to earn the victory.

Sophomore Sara Ziodato clinched the win with a 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles.

No. 5 Hibah Shaikh, No. 1 Emma Navarro, and No. 2 Natasha Subhash also earned singles wins.

Virginia (16-4, 8-3 ACC) will be back in action at Clemson on Friday.

