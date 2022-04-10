“I’m coming HOME” - Samantha Brunelle joining UVA women’s basketball program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Samantha Brunelle is coming home.

The former William Monroe basketball star made the announcement on social media on Saturday: She will be joining the Virginia women’s basketball team.

Brunelle wrote, ”The magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and feels even better to come back...I’m coming HOME.”

The magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and feels even better to come back… I'm coming HOME 🧡⚔️💙 #GoHoos #wahoowa pic.twitter.com/l7M3dq8WNj — Samantha Brunelle (@SamBrunelle_33) April 9, 2022

Sam Brunelle was the No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school, and she signed a National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-2 forward played three seasons with the Fighting Irish, and she will graduate this summer.

Brunelle averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, and shot 42 percent from the field in her UND career.

She was originally recruited by Muffett McGraw, but only played one year for the Hall of Fame head coach, as McGraw retired following the 2019-20 season.

Samantha Brunelle played three seasons at Notre Dame (wvir)

Brunelle announced her decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 30th.

Due to the COVID year, the Greene County-native will still have two seasons of eligibility remaining when she officially joins UVA.

