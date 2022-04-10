Frosty Start, Warm Finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The breeze will go near calm under a starry sky. This will cause areas of frost to form overnight into the start of Monday morning. Protect tender plants and blooms.

After a chilly beginning, many areas will have a 30 to 40 degree rise in temperature from Monday dawn to afternoon!

Watching a warm front taking shape to the west Monday night. It will spread more clouds over the region later Monday afternoon and night. Warmer temperatures into Tuesday morning with a passing rain shower chance. Milder Tuesday afternoon as sun breaks back out.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week.

A cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon and evening with a shower and thunderstorm risk.

Good Friday is looking dry and pleasant. Great conditions for the first Fridays After Five in Charlottesville.

Tracking a storm system near by on Saturday. Right now most of the rain is looking to remain to our southeast.

Eastern Sunday overall looks dry at this time. Perhaps a better rain chance next Sunday night into Monday. Keep checking back for updates.

Not a lot of rainfall is projected over the next week. Mainly less than a half inch of rain.

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold overnight. Lows in the 30s. Areas of frost.

Monday: A chilly start and warmer finish. Sunshine will give way to some clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Light south breeze.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the milder 50s. Shower chance late.

Tuesday: Morning passing shower chance. Otherwise partly sunny and mild in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun. Warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: An afternoon shower and thunderstorm possible. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs near 70. Lows near 50.

Easter Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mainly dry during the day at this time. Highs 60s.

