Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Frosty Start, Warm Finish

Few April Shower Chances
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The breeze will go near calm under a starry sky. This will cause areas of frost to form overnight into the start of Monday morning. Protect tender plants and blooms.

After a chilly beginning, many areas will have a 30 to 40 degree rise in temperature from Monday dawn to afternoon!

Watching a warm front taking shape to the west Monday night. It will spread more clouds over the region later Monday afternoon and night. Warmer temperatures into Tuesday morning with a passing rain shower chance. Milder Tuesday afternoon as sun breaks back out.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week.

A cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon and evening with a shower and thunderstorm risk.

Good Friday is looking dry and pleasant. Great conditions for the first Fridays After Five in Charlottesville.

Tracking a storm system near by on Saturday. Right now most of the rain is looking to remain to our southeast.

Eastern Sunday overall looks dry at this time. Perhaps a better rain chance next Sunday night into Monday. Keep checking back for updates.

Not a lot of rainfall is projected over the next week. Mainly less than a half inch of rain.

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold overnight. Lows in the 30s. Areas of frost.

Monday: A chilly start and warmer finish. Sunshine will give way to some clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Light south breeze.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the milder 50s. Shower chance late.

Tuesday: Morning passing shower chance. Otherwise partly sunny and mild in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun. Warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: An afternoon shower and thunderstorm possible. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs near 70. Lows near 50.

Easter Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mainly dry during the day at this time. Highs 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting
(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Capt. James T. Bellew
New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing more norovirus cases

Latest News

Warming Trend Soon
Active Weather Pattern
Josh Fitzpatrick's Sunday Update
Blustery Sunshine Sunday
Warmer Next Week
Josh Fitzpatrick's Late Saturday Update