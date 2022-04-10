Fluvanna Co. Sheriff’s office responds to shots fired early Saturday morning

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Early Saturday, April 9 at 3:13 AM the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s office responded to shots fired in the Cohasset area of Fluvanna County.

Multiple shots were fired into an apartment at 44 Fawn Lake Road with people inside, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. No one was injured but the apartment is very damaged. The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s office is in early stages of investigating the incident.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of those involved. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 434-589-8211 or Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.

