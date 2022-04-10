Defense Dominates: No. 7 UVA men’s lax downs No. 16 North Carolina 11-4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team held North Carolina to its fewest goals since 2006, as the 7th ranked Cavaliers defeated the 16th ranked Tar Heels 11-4 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA held UNC scoreless for nearly 20 minutes during one stretch, and goalie Matt Nunes made 13 saves in net.

“They are laying it all on the line out there,” says head coach Lars Tiffany. “They have turned every possession into the most important possession, because that’s what we harped on this week. I’m ecstatic with the way our defense played today.”

Junior defender Cade Saustad adds, “We went back to the basics. We wanted to play more team defense, rather than worrying about match-ups. I think we worked together as a defense, as opposed to last week, where we were trying to do it on our own.”

UVA was playing without Matt Moore, as the senior attackman was injured in the loss at Richmond last week.

Faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla was also injured against the Spiders, but played through the pain, and won 10-of-18 faceoffs for UVA.

Payton Cormier scored a game-high four goals for Virginia, while Jeff Connor had one goal and three assists.

The ‘Hoos and Heels were squaring off for the second time this season, as UVA defeated UNC 15-11 in Chapel Hill about one month ago.

Virginia (8-2, 4-0 ACC) will be back in action at 15th ranked Duke on Thursday night.

