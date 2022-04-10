Central Virginia schools seeking more child nutrition workers before summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bus driver shortages hit schools hard this year and now there’s another staffing issue adding to the pain. There’s a shortage of child nutrition workers in Albemarle County Schools and Charlottesville City Schools.

“We are expecting to need additional staff for the summer because not everyone who works during the school year also wants to work during the summer,” Kim Powell with CCS said.

Powell is the assistant superintendent for finance and operations. She says hunger doesn’t stop in the summer, so she’s making sure CCS salaries are comparable.

“Looking ahead to next year, we’ve actually taken some actions to make sure that our nutrition management scales are competitive,” Powell said.

She says it’s tough because they are competing with many other industries facing worker shortages.

“We have not done bonuses up to this point,” Powell said. “It’s an annual process that we go through looking at our scales and taking extractions when they’re needed beyond whatever salary action is being given.”

ACPS is facing a similar issue. Spokesperson Phil Giaramita says around 30% of students get their lunch from the school, even in the summer.

“Logistically, it does take a lot of staff work to be able to prepare the increased number of meals and make them available,” Giaramita said.

ACPS is giving pay increases to help incentivize new employees.

“If you’re interested in doing some part time work in a school now is a great time to do that,” Giaramita said. “Because we just had a 4% salary increase last month in March and in the budget is another 6% increase in July.”

Both districts are trying to recruit nutrition workers through the pay. Though Powell and Giaramita both say there are some other bonuses there too.

“It is unique to work in a school system where you get to use your trade, whether it’s food prep or custodial services or nursing but you also get to work with with students all the time,” Powell said.

If you want to apply to a CCS job go to Job Openings | Charlottesville City Schools (charlottesvilleschools.org).

Albemarle County Schools job listings can be found at Albemarle County Public Schools and Government - TalentEd Hire (tedk12.com)

