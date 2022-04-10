Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Busking for Ukraine

Busking for Ukraine
Busking for Ukraine(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of Charlottesville musicians are playing music on the downtown mall to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. As of Saturday, April 9 they have raised close to $3,000.

The group has played for six weekends with the original goal of raising $1,500, in just a few hours they raised $1,300 on Saturday, April 9.

“We always get a good turn out and people are very generous, lots of twenty dollar bills,” musician and organizer Pete Marshall said.

Bailey Printing Inc. donated a sign for them to replace their previous home made poster. The group accepts donations of any size from people who pass by.

“When the war started with Ukraine I really wanted to do something, I didn’t want to just sit around and mope. So I organized - I know lots of old time musicians - so I tried to get something together. Everything’s been great,” Marshall said.

The group will continue playing on Saturdays around 1 p.m. on the downtown mall and invite anyone who wants to join them or stop by to listen.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Barn fire (Albemarle County)
Albemarle County barn fire under investigation
Capt. James T. Bellew
New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart

Latest News

Apartment in Fluvanna Co. where shots were fired early Saturday morning.
Fluvanna Co. Sheriff’s office responds to shots fired early Saturday morning
Fluvanna Co. Sheriff’s office responds to shots fired early Saturday morning
Fluvanna Co. Sheriff’s office responds to shots fired early Saturday morning
Sign of the cause
UVA Center for Politics helping create new documentary
Central Virginia schools seeking more child nutrition workers before summer