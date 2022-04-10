Busking for Ukraine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of Charlottesville musicians are playing music on the downtown mall to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. As of Saturday, April 9 they have raised close to $3,000.

The group has played for six weekends with the original goal of raising $1,500, in just a few hours they raised $1,300 on Saturday, April 9.

“We always get a good turn out and people are very generous, lots of twenty dollar bills,” musician and organizer Pete Marshall said.

Bailey Printing Inc. donated a sign for them to replace their previous home made poster. The group accepts donations of any size from people who pass by.

“When the war started with Ukraine I really wanted to do something, I didn’t want to just sit around and mope. So I organized - I know lots of old time musicians - so I tried to get something together. Everything’s been great,” Marshall said.

The group will continue playing on Saturdays around 1 p.m. on the downtown mall and invite anyone who wants to join them or stop by to listen.

