Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Owner of Mr. Fix raises money for Ukraine

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mr. Fix on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is working to help Ukraine.

Owner Denys Kobzan is Ukrainian American and immigrated to the states in 2015.

Originally from Kharkiv, Kozban says it’s tough knowing his family and friends are suffering.

“I’m pretty upset, as most of us are, but it doesn’t mean that I give up. I do as much as I can,” Kobzan said.

He says he’s using those feelings as fuel to help out. In Kobzan’s store, you can find shirts for sale. The proceeds are helping the people impacted the most.

Mr. Fix owner Denys, holding a Stand With Ukraine shirt
Mr. Fix owner Denys, holding a Stand With Ukraine shirt(wvir)

Donations will provide food, water, formula, and medicine to Ukrainians. So far he’s raised $11,000 and is establishing a non-profit called TommorowUkraine.

“I know people locally so when I send money I know it’s gonna be delivered to these specific people for sure,” Kobzan said.

If you want to donate click here or visit the store to purchase a shirt.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Barn fire (Albemarle County)
Albemarle County barn fire under investigation

Latest News

Pollocks Branch
Bacteria levels in Pollocks Branch are safe again
UVA Health seeing more norovirus cases
UVA Health briefing
Court Square in Downtown Charlottesville
Historic Resources Committee making progress on recent projects
Concrete is hitting the water at Lake Robertson in Rockbridge County with a curious canoe...
The Miller School of Albemarle competes in its first concrete canoe competition