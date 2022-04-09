Owner of Mr. Fix raises money for Ukraine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mr. Fix on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is working to help Ukraine.

Owner Denys Kobzan is Ukrainian American and immigrated to the states in 2015.

Originally from Kharkiv, Kozban says it’s tough knowing his family and friends are suffering.

“I’m pretty upset, as most of us are, but it doesn’t mean that I give up. I do as much as I can,” Kobzan said.

He says he’s using those feelings as fuel to help out. In Kobzan’s store, you can find shirts for sale. The proceeds are helping the people impacted the most.

Mr. Fix owner Denys, holding a Stand With Ukraine shirt (wvir)

Donations will provide food, water, formula, and medicine to Ukrainians. So far he’s raised $11,000 and is establishing a non-profit called TommorowUkraine.

“I know people locally so when I send money I know it’s gonna be delivered to these specific people for sure,” Kobzan said.

If you want to donate click here or visit the store to purchase a shirt.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.