Feeling more like fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure to our north is slowly drifting away. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with breezy conditions, and cooler than normal temperatures. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out, however, much of the day should be dry. Sunday will feature more sunshine, and Monday will mark the start of a warm stretch of days. Have a safe and great weekend !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, spotty shower, High: mid 50s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly cloudy, spotty shower, Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Increasing clouds, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
