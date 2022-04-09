Bacteria levels in Pollocks Branch are safe again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An E.coli issue in a Charlottesville waterway is now under control.

The city says Pollocks Branch bacteria levels are back to normal.

The Rivanna Conservation Alliance detected elevated amounts of E.coli in March.

Charlottesville city crews investigated surrounding areas to find what caused the problem.

While they did not find a source of contamination, the RCA says after two rounds of monitoring, the E.coli levels are as they should be.

“It’s just like any other day in an urban stream, wash your hands, don’t eat while you’re hanging out at the river. Just some basic safety precautions. We’re happy to see those levels are back down and we’re going to continue monitoring them,” the city’s Environmental Sustainability and Facilities Development Manager, Kristel Riddervold said.

If there is a future issue, it will be posted on the city’s website.

