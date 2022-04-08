Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health talks second booster

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that the FDA has authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine booster for select groups - when is the best time to get it? UVA Health doctors gave their input on Friday, April 8.

“If you have a crystal ball at home, I recommend waiting until two weeks before the next wave - failing that, I think it’s quite challenging,” UVA Health’s Doctor Patrick Jackson said.

Those 50 and older along with immunocompromised people can now get a second booster. When to get it depends.

“I have a family member who’s quite immune compromised. And I recommend that they go ahead and get the fourth dose right away,” Jackson said.

Jackson says his advice changes depending on the person.

“I have another family member who’s 60 years old and in good health and doesn’t really have too much going on. He’s already gotten three doses. And I haven’t been pushing her to get that fourth dose just yet,” Jackson said.

UVA health is having to stay flexible too.

“One important thing that that’s changed for us is that earlier this week, the FDA deauthorized one of our outpatient COVID treatments, a monoclonal antibody called Sotrovimab,” Jackson said.

Now a new treatment plan is in place.

“We really are pushing the drug Paxlovid, though the oral antiviral drug is kind of our first line agent for outpatient treatment of covid-19. We also have Remdesivir available for some outpatients,” Jackson said.

The center also has multiple clinical trials going on - but enrollment has slowed.

“Over the winter, we were doing lots of business in terms of enrolling patients and we are doing much less business in terms of enrolling, which I’m very happy about right now just because we have so many fewer cases,” Jackson said.

UVA Health says check the case counts in your area before deciding on protection measures.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Barn fire (Albemarle County)
Albemarle County barn fire under investigation

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court
Del. Nick Freitas visits Albemarle County, discusses education at panel
Del. Nick Freitas visits Albemarle County, talks education
Engineering company to assess more than 40 buildings in Charlottesville for energy efficiency...
Engineers to assess more than 40 buildings in Charlottesville for energy-saving projects
Boys and Girls Club
Boys and Girls club gets special treat from UVA