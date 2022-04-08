Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sunny afternoon, evening showers

The big chill weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Today’s sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness this afternoon. An area of low pressure centered over the Great Lakes is drifting southeast. Showers will hold off until this evening. As temperatures continue to drop into the 30s tonight, the Shenandoah Valley may see snow showers(no accumulation}. Temperatures will run about ten degrees colder than normal this weekend. A significant warm-up can be expected next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Increasing cloudiness & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: A few showers, snow showers for the Shenandoah Valley, Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Barn fire (Albemarle County)
Albemarle County barn fire under investigation

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Early sun & fog, late showers
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Spotty Showers Friday and Cooler Weekend