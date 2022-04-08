Sunny afternoon, evening showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Today’s sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness this afternoon. An area of low pressure centered over the Great Lakes is drifting southeast. Showers will hold off until this evening. As temperatures continue to drop into the 30s tonight, the Shenandoah Valley may see snow showers(no accumulation}. Temperatures will run about ten degrees colder than normal this weekend. A significant warm-up can be expected next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Increasing cloudiness & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: A few showers, snow showers for the Shenandoah Valley, Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s

