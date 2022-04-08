The Miller School of Albemarle competes in its first concrete canoe competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Concrete is hitting the water at Lake Robertson in Rockbridge County with a curious canoe competition for six schools underway.

Five colleges and one high school are taking part. The Miller School of Albemarle has worked for months to get to race day. Now they are the first high school to paddle against college kids to see who has the best canoe.

“I am really excited, everyone just can’t stop moving,” Freshman Ashford Reyes said.

The Miller School team has turned an idea into a canoe that’s ready to race.

“I think this is fun, it’s a great learning opportunity for the entire team especially for the underclassmen who can be team captains next year,” Junior Quinn Davenport said.

“It’s just so special to be here, I’m just glad that we made it here,” Freshman Josie Galvin said.

Race day is a long one, captains answer questions, then there’s the swamp test, which the Miller School “Wavemakers” passed.

“I was really just proud of our whole team. I knew it was going to pass, we had swamped it before,” Galvin said.

Then comes the race.

“To be on something we made and that I knew nothing about at the beginning of the year and now I feel like I’m pretty knowledgeable about, it’s really awesome,” Galvin said.

The work started in August with different teams working on equations, concrete mixes and building.

Even though the Miller kids are at race day, they cannot advance to nationals if they win since they are competing as an exhibition team, but their hearts are still in it.

“We made a lot of mistakes this year but we also learned a lot and next year’s canoe is going to be a lot better,” Reyes said.

“I am just really proud to be here with our whole team, and that everyone has worked so hard on this team and it’s so special,” Galvin said.

Competition winners will be announced Saturday afternoon at VMI.

