Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.(CNN, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will join a Supreme Court that is both more diverse than ever and more conservative than it’s been since the 1930s.

She’s likely to be on the losing end of a bunch of important cases, including examinations of the role of race in college admissions and voting rights. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, will take up those cases next term. Jackson is the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court.

She won’t join the court for several months, until the court wraps up its work for the summer including its verdict on whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

