Historic Resources Committee making progress on recent projects

Charlottesville’s Historic Resources Committee is making strides in its Court Square Memorialization project.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville’s Historic Resources Committee is making strides in its Court Square Memorialization project. The group is also moving forward with its downtown walking tour map.

The group is still in the process of figuring out how to correctly present Charlottesville’s history through these two projects. Group members say something this important takes time.

“There’s been a continual concern over the progress of this but you know, I think that we really are trying to do something that is very different than these sort of tours that have been done in the past,” committee chair Phil Varner said.

Group members say it’s been difficult narrowing down what is representative of the area for the walking tour map. For the Court Square project, group members say they had a motion to approve its financial contribution.

Now they are conducting more research to present to City Council.

