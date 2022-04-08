Engineers to assess more than 40 buildings in Charlottesville for energy-saving projects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville is hiring a team of engineers to go through its buildings and schools to see how eco-friendly upgrades could save money on things like energy and water.

CMTA Energy Solutions will be assessing more than 40 different buildings.

Engineers will make assessments and plan energy efficiency projects that will ultimately save the city money. Some of those projects could include changing lights or HVAC systems.

“We know that our buildings are the largest sources of energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. With the climate goals that the city has, 45% reduction by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2050, we need to ramp up the scope and scale at which these kinds of opportunities are pursued,” said Kristel Riddervold, the city’s Environmental Sustainability and Facilities Development Manager.

Site visits to assess necessary changes will happen throughout the month of May. A full plan of energy-saving projects is expected to be ready by this summer.

