Early sun & fog, late showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low level moisture is resulting in areas of fog this morning. We’ll see sunshine to start our day, however, an upper level disturbance will spread clouds across the region later today. A few showers will develop this evening, with a chance for snow showers across the Shenandoah Valley tonight. The weekend will be cooler that normal, but a nice warm up is expected next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Early sun, clouds increase, High: low 60s

Tonight: Few showers, Valley snow showers, Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s

