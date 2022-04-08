Advertise With Us
Del. Nick Freitas visits Albemarle County, talks education

By Max Marcilla
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - A Central Virginia delegate made his way to Albemarle County Thursday night to discuss his legislative priorities as part of an advocacy group’s state tour.

Del. Nick Freitas, a Republican who represents Culpeper in the 30th district, used his opportunity at the microphone to highlight the importance of parental choice in education. He implored everyone to get - and stay - involved.

“When you start to see that cultural shift in a way that people think about a particular idea, the political shift is not that far behind as long as people are willing to stick with it,” Freitas said.

Freitas was part of a pair of panels hosted by the Virginia chapter of Americans for Prosperity.

An evening that started with discussing legislative successes and shortcomings in Richmond evolved into a dialogue about a key issue that helped Gov. Glenn Youngkin win in 2021.

“There is a certain degree of ignorant bigotry directed at this idea that any sort of educational institution, process, or system that is not being controlled by politicians is somehow inferior,” Freitas said. “And it’s absurd.”

Before the panel, NBC29 asked Americans for Prosperity Deputy State Director Jacob Fish why its policy advocacy revolves around the concept of personal choice.

“We believe in bottom-up solutions and empowering those that are closest to the problem to come up with the best ways that are going to meet their individual need,” Fish said.

The event did begin in a less-partisan way when UVA Health Telemedicine Director Dr. Karen Rheuban discussed the importance of affordable virtual health care, efforts which she said Americans for Prosperity supported.

“We have demonstrated huge reductions in hospital re-admissions, huge reductions in emergency room visits, by using simple technologies in the home setting,” Rheuban said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

