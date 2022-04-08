Advertise With Us
Cool April Weekend then Much Warmer Next Week

Spotty Shower Saturday and Frost Risk Sunday and Monday Morning
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday night: Evening spotty showers exit. Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 30s to 40 degrees.

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers developing in the afternoon. Some may contain a little small hail or graupel. Highs in the 50s for central Virginia. Upper 40s to 50 degrees across the Shenandoah Valley. West to northwest breezes at 10 to 30 mph.

Saturday night: Evening isolated showers exit. Clearing with less wind will cause patchy frost to form by dawn. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Brisk breeze with highs 55 to 60 degrees. Patchy frost by Monday morning. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: A warm front will try to give us a passing shower. Milder with highs near 70 degrees. Partly sunny. Lows not so cold, near 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Warmer and partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, mild and breezy. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with an afternoon and evening shower/storm risk. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

