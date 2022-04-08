After a decade on the road, UVA men’s golf ready to host Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s golf team will play a match at home for the first time since 2011, as the Cavaliers host the inaugural Lewis Chitengwa Memorial next week.

The tournament is named after the former UVA All-American, who played at Virginia in the mid-nineties.

In 1993, the Zimbabwe-native was the first Black player to win the South Africa Amateur.

UVA men’s golf head coach Bowen Sargent says, “They do consider him the ‘Jackie Robinson of South Africa,’ so we’re honored to name the tournament after him.”

There are thirteen schools competing in the tournament, and UVA is fielding two teams, which brings the total to fourteen.

The Wahoos hosted the ‘Cavalier Classic’ for 24 years.

That tournament ended in 2011, as the college game outgrew the old layout at Birdwood Golf Course.

The course was closed in 2018, and Davis Love III began a nearly two-year redesign.

The result, is the Virginia men’s golf team once-again getting a chance to play at home.

Sargent says, “You don’t get an opportunity to host that often, so for us, this is new and exciting, and our guys are ready for the challenge.”

The Cavaliers are hosting a tournament for the first time in more than a decade, but Birdwood is their home course. It’s where they practice and play, and Sargent says local knowledge will be an advantage.

“I don’t think there’s any other sport in the country where you have a bigger home course advantage, or home court advantage than golf,” says Sargent. “Every course is different, and there’s subtleties to playing each course. So we will have an advantage here, as does every home team.”

The tournament begins with a 36-hole shotgun start on Monday, and the 18-hole championship round on Tuesday.

The schools competing are: Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Loyola (Md.), Maryland, North Florida, St. Mary’s, Tennessee, Texas State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

