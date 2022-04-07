Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar

Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5%...
Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5% more.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you think you’re paying too much at the grocery store now, just wait.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said consumers can expect the price of food to continue skyrocketing.

Prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they’ll go up 4.5%-5% more.

Restaurant prices are forecast to rise even faster, up to 6.5%.

Particularly impacted will be beef and veal, which are expected to increase up to 7%.

Avian flu is also causing chicken prices to go up to about the same amount.

Fresh vegetables are expected to see the smallest change to their current prices.

America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy for many Americans due to inflation. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
(FILE)
Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood (FILE)
CPD: 2 charged in connection with Fry’s Spring Beach Club shooting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash

Latest News

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
Zachary Paulison, 22, is accused of killing two women, one of them pregnant, when he crashed...
Man drives over 100 mph while drunk, killing 2 women, unborn child, police say
Sentara Starr Hill Health Center sign
Sentara Starr Hill Health Center hosts Healthy Thursdays
A likely tornado devastated Frank Senn's home the same day his wife was taken off life support.
Community cleans up man’s storm damage after wife taken off life support
Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins...
2 more Black coaches sue NFL alleging racial discrimination