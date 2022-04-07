Spotty Showers Friday and Cooler Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain showers and downpours will continue to exit to the east tonight. Areas of fog and seasonably cool into Friday morning.

After some sun Friday morning, clouds begin to build. A few showers will pop up during the afternoon and early evening.

Clearing and cooling Friday night. Cooler than average into the weekend. A stray shower risk Saturday. Patchy frost Sunday morning. Sunday will be dry and cool for April.

Temperatures will warm nicely next week! Small rain chances at this time for mid to late next week.

Thursday night: Rain exits. Patchy fog. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley to the mid 40s across central Virginia.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s for central Virginia and mid 50s across the Shenandoah Valley.

Friday night: Clearing and cooling. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible. Mostly dry and not a washout. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s with some frost.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s. Los in the 30s with frost possible.

Monday: Partly sunny. More seasonable with highs in the 60s. Lows milder near 50 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm. Watching for a possible shower/storm chance. Highs near 80.

