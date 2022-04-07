Advertise With Us
Showers and cooler temperatures

Below normal temperatures for the rest of the week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see cloudy skies, showers, and cooler than normal temperatures for the rest of the day. Areas of dense fog are expected tonight. Friday will start out dry and foggy, however, additional showers will be possible later in the day. This cooler than normal pattern will stick around through the weekend. Meanwhile, a nice spring warm-up will develop next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Showers ending, areas of dense fog, Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High; low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, High:: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

