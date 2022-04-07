Sentara Starr Hill Health Center hosts Healthy Thursdays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara’s Starr Hill Health Center and the Blue Ridge Health District are teaming up to keep people in Charlottesville healthy.

The goal is to keep COVID-19 cases low, as well as keep overall wellness accessible for everyone.

“We are a partner in the program, and we provide the COVID vaccinations,” BRHD COVID-19 Vaccine Project Manager Jen Fleischer said. “The whole program includes health services like blood pressure checks, and you can discuss topics with the clinician that’s on site.”

The Starr Hill Health Center, which is inside the Jefferson School City Center, hosts Healthy Thursdays. People can also register to vote and enroll in Medicaid at the events as well.

This is all made possible through federal funding.

“We are partially reimbursed from FEMA, which continues through the Spring. Then our registration team that assists on site for Sentara is continuing its funding from its COVID funds from 2021,” Fleischer said.

The program is expected to last until the funding runs out.

“We’re going to run through April, and then at the month’s end we’ll revisit and see if it still works for everybody and then keep going if we can sustain the team and the effort,” Fleischer said.

She says it is important to provide these resources, especially to people who may not be able to access affordable healthcare.

