Sen. Warner believes Russians are committing war crimes

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner is speaking out against the actions of President Vladimir Putin and Russia in Ukraine.

Warner says he believes the Russian military is committing war crimes and those responsible need to be held accountable.

The senator believes the war may be entering a “second phase,” where the Russians are redeploying troops.

“I think it’s extraordinarily important that the United States and our allies continue to send the Ukrainians the arms they need,” Warner said Thursday, April 7.

So far, the United States has sent over 50,000 tanks, missiles, and tools to the Ukrainian defense efforts.

