Merck expands facility in Elkton

(FILE)
(FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
ELKTON, Va. (WVIR) - Merck is expanding its vaccines manufacturing facility in Elkton.

It is expected that this will increase its production of HPV vaccines, as well as create 150 jobs.

The company says the project ran ahead of schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic.

This is part of a roughly $1 billion effort to expand and update the company’s existing facilities.

