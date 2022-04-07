Josh Throneburg files to run in Virginia’s 5th District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Democrat hopes to challenge 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) in November.

Josh Throneburg reportedly has received a sufficient number of validated petition signatures to officially file in the Democratic Primary, which is set for June 21.

Throneburg is currently the only Democratic candidate to have formally filed for the upcoming primary.

