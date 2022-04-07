Advertise With Us
Josh Throneburg files to run in Virginia’s 5th District

Josh Throneburg
Josh Throneburg(Josh For Virginia)
By NCB29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Democrat hopes to challenge 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) in November.

Josh Throneburg reportedly has received a sufficient number of validated petition signatures to officially file in the Democratic Primary, which is set for June 21.

Throneburg is currently the only Democratic candidate to have formally filed for the upcoming primary.

