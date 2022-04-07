CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella as you head out today. We’ll have cloudy skies, cool temperatures and periods of rain. Conditions will begin to dry tonight, with areas of fog. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Much cooler temperatures can be expected this weekend. Warmer next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Showers ending, areas of fog, Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

