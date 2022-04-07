In first in-person meeting, Albemarle Co. developers seek approval to push forward with Three Notched Trail project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday, Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors met for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

A big ticket project was on the agenda: Three Notched Trail.

“This has been a project that has been on Albemarle County’s planning list for a long time,” said Kevin McDermott, a planning manager with the county’s Community Development Department.

The trail would stretch from the Blue Ridge Tunnel in Afton, to Crozet, to Charlottesville. It would be anywhere from 25 to 30 miles for walkers, runners and bikers to enjoy.

County developers are asking the Board if they can apply for grant money, since it’s going to cost anywhere from $1.5-3 million just to plan.

“From that, it’ll give us a cost estimate that we can then future apply for grants for construction funding for,” McDermott said.

Developers would apply for a RAISE grant, which was set aside for projects like the Three Notched Trail through President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill.

There’s no clear estimate on how much actual construction of the project could cost, or how long it will take to complete it.

“This isn’t something that we expect to see built even in the next five to 10 years, but what we’d like to do is separate it into segments that are buildable and that would provide benefit to the community, so we’d slowly work through,” he said.

If the Board gives developers the greenlight to apply for a grant and they receive it, it’ll take about two years to plan. Then, the county would apply for grant funds to start on actual construction.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.