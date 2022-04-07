Advertise With Us
Culpeper Co. approves rezoning for Amazon data centers

(FILE)
(FILE)(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Culpeper County is giving the green light for an Amazon subsidiary to build near Stevensburg.

The Marvell Development data centers would be right off Route 3, on more than 240 acres. The project is expected to cost around $500 million.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent reports county supervisors’ decision was split as people voiced concern about the land’s historic value and its proximity to Civil War sites.

