Boys and Girls club gets special treat from UVA

Boys and Girls Club
Boys and Girls Club(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children at the Boys and Girls Club got a special treat Thursday, April, 7.

The Blue Ridge Bank sponsored a UVA Basketball Clinic.

Young fans have a chance to meet UVA players, and play games like steal the bacon.

They were able to ask questions about healthy lifestyle and good character.

Reece Beekman says mentoring this way comes full circle for him, as he once attended the Boys and Girls Club.

“It was just a good environment, a good experience for me just growing up, you meet different people and learn things some schools don’t teach so it was good for me I feel like,” Beekman said.

